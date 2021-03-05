COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Here are the latest news stories, lists and guides related to COVID-19 vaccines in the state of Nevada.
GUIDE (step-by-step instructions, links and phone numbers)
Where and how to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Las Vegas area
FAQ (common questions/myths with answers)
What you should know about COVID-19 vaccines
STORIES
March 22: COVID-19 vaccine available for everyone regardless of immigration status
March 21: Better Business Bureau: Don't post COVID-19 vaccine card selfies on social media
March 19: Facebook urges people to share selfies when you get your shot
March 19: Why developing antivirals to fight COVID-19 is such a challenge
March 19: VA of Southern Nevada offers COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled veterans
March 18: Biden says administration will meet goal of 100 million vaccinations Friday
March 18: 1 million vaccines administered in state of Nevada
March 18: EU drug regulator says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is 'safe and effective'
March 17: Gov. Sisolak: Starting April 5 all Nevadans will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine
March 17: Why do some people get side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine and others don't?
March 17: Parents of youth athletes hopeful for new vaccine eligibility
March 17: Moderna advances COVID-19 vaccine testing on children
March 15: State of Nevada adds 55+ with underlying conditions to list of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
March 13: Doctor discusses skepticism, effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
March 12: Dentists can now administer COVID vaccines
March 11: Las Vegas restaurant, hospitality workers ready to get COVID-19 vaccine
March 10: Vaccines available for transportation workers, grocery store and retail workers in Southern Nevada
March 5: Southern Nevada Health District receives first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
March 4: Why four or five drinks could affect your COVID-19 vaccine response
March 4: VASNHS offering COVID-19 vaccine for all enrolled veterans
March 3: Las Vegas health officials provide vaccine update
March 3: Should you get the vaccine if you've had COVID-19?
March 2: Grocery workers ready to get COVID-19 vaccine
March 1: More people are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County starting Tuesday
Feb. 26: COVID-19 vaccines now available at Immigrant Home Foundation