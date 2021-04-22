Nevada Health Centers hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Health Centers is offering COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals.

The vaccine clinic will be held on April 24 at Nevada Health Centers’ Martin Luther King location.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at this clinic.

The second dose appointment will be scheduled for approximately 28 days later.

All Nevadans ages 18 and above are eligible.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 vaccines.

If you have insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid coverage you are asked to bring a copy of your insurance card.