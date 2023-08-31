How to rescan your TV to watch Vegas 34, the new broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights

(KTNV) — Viewers looking for the Vegas Golden Knights on the newly-created television channel Vegas 34 may have to rescan their TVs to start receiving the channel.

Channel 13 and Scripps Sports launched Vegas 34 this week in partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights as the new official broadcast home of the championship-winning NHL franchise.

Viewers with an antenna should rescan their TVs to start receiving Vegas 34 (KMCC). Here's how to do it:



Press the menu button on your converter box, digital TV or remote.

Go to setup or settings.

Go to installation, or system, or channels.

Go to scan channels, program channels, auto-scan, auto-program or auto-tuning.

Press select, or enter, or OK to scan.

If you're still having trouble, a double rescan may be needed to clear the memory of your digital TV or converter box. Here's how to do that:

Disconnect the antenna from the digital TV or converter box.

Rescan without the antenna connected. As with any scan, follow the on-screen instructions or owner's manual for your device.

Unplug the converter box or digital TV from the electrical outlet for one minute.

Reconnect the antenna to the converter box or digital TV and plug the unit into the electrical outlet.

Rescan the converter box or digital TV one more time.

WATCH: This video from the Federal Communications Commission explains the process.

Cable and satellite viewers should check with their provider for up-to-date information on where to find Vegas 34. More details on Vegas 34's home on those platforms are forthcoming.

In the meantime, the following Scripps-owned broadcast channels can now be found here:



ION, previously on channel 34.1, will move to channel 34.2.

Bounce, which was on channel 34.2, will move to channel 34.6.

Grit is on channel 13.3.

On Vegas 34, you'll be able to re-live the magic of the Golden Knights Stanley Cup championship win in the weeks leading up to the NHL pre-season. Re-broadcasts of all five championship games began Wednesday, Aug. 30 and continue through Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Golden Knights' first pre-season game starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 when they face the San Jose Sharks in San Jose. Pregame and postgame coverage start at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on Vegas 34.

During the season, Vegas 34 viewers can also watch the Golden Knights' new 30-minute show, "Knight Life."