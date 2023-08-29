Vegas 34 launches as the official broadcast partner of the Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas 34, the new official broadcast partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, launches this week as channel 34.1.

Vegas 34, KMCC, will televise all non-nationally exclusive Vegas Golden Knights games free over the air with an antenna, on cable and with a satellite subscription.

Leading up to the 2023-24 NHL season, Vegas 34 will air replays of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, starting on Wednesday, Aug. 34.

The first preseason game is at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at San Jose, with full pregame and postgame coverage on Vegas 34 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

During the season, Vegas 34 viewers can also watch the Vegas Golden Knights' new 30-minute show, "Knight Life."

This is all part of a multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports and the Vegas Golden Knights to bring all locally broadcast VGK games for free to residents of Nevada and surrounding states including Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

To find Vegas 34, check with your provider. Viewers with an antenna should rescan their TVs. Learn more about how to do that at thefreetvproject.org/scan.

Here's a look at where other Scripps-owned stations can now be found:

ION, previously on channel 34.1, will move to channel 34.2.

Bounce, which was on channel 34.2, will move to channel 34.6.

Grit is on channel 13.3.

Weekday programming on Vegas 34 will include:

Newscasts and shows from Channel 13, including Good Morning Las Vegas from 5 to 7 a.m., Channel 13 News at 11 a.m. and Morning Blend at 1 p.m.

from 5 to 7 a.m., and at 1 p.m. Newscasts and shows from Scripps News, including Morning Rush from 7 to 8 a.m. and Scripps News Live at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

from 7 to 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. National talk shows including " The Kelly Clarkson Show " at 9 a.m. and " Tamron Hall " at 4 p.m.

" at 9 a.m. and " " at 4 p.m. Classic sitcoms including "The Goldbergs" and "King of Queens."

Viewers will also be able to watch Henderson Silver Knights games on Vegas 34. That broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

A website with more information on Vegas 34's TV listings is expected to launch next month.

Replays of the Stanley Cup Final on Vegas 34 will air on the following dates: