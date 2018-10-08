Channel 13 News Staff

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Tricia Kean 2026

Tricia Kean

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Alyssa Bethencourt

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Mary Kielar

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Jhovani Carrillo

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Ryan Ketcham

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Anyssa Bohanan

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Hailey Gravitt

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