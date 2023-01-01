Anjali Patel joined the KTNV team in February 2023 as a Morning Anchor and Multimedia Journalist. She's so thrilled to make Las Vegas her new home. An east coast native, Anjali Patel has spent almost all her life in the Carolinas. She grew up in Greenville, South Carolina and is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina (the real USC), where she studied broadcast journalism. Prior to coming to KTNV, she worked at the ABC affiliate TV stations in Asheville, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC, where she covered multiple hurricanes, tropical storms and tornadoes. The Emmy Award-winning journalist is excited to embark on this new adventure in the west and experience all that makes southern Nevada so special.

In her free time, she enjoys hiking, cooking and eating different cuisines, and cheering on her South Carolina Gamecocks and Carolina Panthers.

Anjali is looking forward to getting involved in the community. You can start a conversation with her via email at anjali.patel@ktnv.com, on her Facebook page at Anjali Patel KTNV, and on Twitter at @AnjaliPatelTV.