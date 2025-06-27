Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley June 27-29

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're making a return to triple-digit temperatures this weekend, but we have some options for things to do around town that will not only keep you cool but also stay under budget.

Take the whole family to this free event put on by the City of Las Vegas. It'll feature water slides, splash zones, games, free ice cream, and a DJ. It runs Saturday, June 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Garside Pool.

This is an annual indoor celebration of hot-club style jazz and a tribute to the music of legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt.

General admission tickets for all ages are $25. You can buy them online in advance. They'll also be sold at the box office on the day of, if available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, June 28.

This free outdoor music and movie event takes place at North Las Vegas' Aliante Nature Discovery Park this Saturday, June 28. This week's featured film is "Mufasa," which will begin playing 15 to 30 minutes after sunset. But the fun begins earlier at 6:30 p.m. with music, food trucks, vendors, and $3 concessions.

Come out to the splash pad at Craig Ranch Regional Park for Splash Bash, an event featuring water, foam, games, music, and fun! Admission is free, and no registration is required. It's happening Friday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Sunday, June 29. With triple-digit temperatures returning, the mountains offer a cool, serene escape from the valley heat.

The yoga class runs from 10-11 a.m. at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

One change you will want to note: Due to large demand, all yoga classes are now $10 per person, and registration is required.

Here's another reason to head up the mountain this weekend: Mountain Fest returns to Lee Canyon! This free, family-friendly event offers live music, a craft beer garden, food trucks, and opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors.

It runs Saturday, June 2,8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is the music schedule:



Sunday, June 29, Las Vegas Men's Chorus celebrates musical theater in its season finale concert at UNLV's Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at 4 p.m.

One hundred talented singers will pay tribute to musical theatre composers and sing popular numbers from hit Broadway shows like “Wicked,” “Hairspray,” and “The Sound of Music."

Tickets start at $30.25 (that includes fees). You can buy them online or at the UNLV Performing Arts Center Box Office. You can purchase them at the box office Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. or on the phone at 702.895.ARTS. If you purchase them in person, you can avoid online fees. Special pricing is also available for senior citizens, military personnel, children, and students.

Free parking is available at the UNLV Cottage Grove Parking Garage.

You may think it's too hot this time of year for a car show, but organizers took the temperatures into consideration when planning this one.

The Inaugural Vegas Classic Car Festival, brought to you by the Boulder City Cruisin Association, runs Friday, June 27, from 12 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel.

Show cars will be parked in the covered coolness of the parking garage, while the vendors and entertainment will take place inside the Ahern Convention Center. Admission is free.

Enjoy the great outdoors in the cool indoors at Clark County Wetlands Park Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will take place indoors at the Nature Center and include encounters with live desert creatures, crafts and activities, and various interactive exhibits.

More than a dozen partner organizations will also be on hand to offer suggested activities for your family throughout the summer.

Ice cream tacos will be available for purchase from Happy Ending Chocolate.

Event admission is free, and there's no need to register!

This event showcases some of the valley's young creatives on Friday, June 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Centennial Hills Community Center/YMCA. Admission is free, and no tickets are necessary.

Families are welcome to come and cheer on these talented youth as they perform on an open mic, whether it's singing, poetry, comedy, or any other form of expression.

Food and beverages will be provided.

