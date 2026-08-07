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What's The Deal?
SafeNest Series
Battle over Badlands
Guarding the Guardsmen
The Animal Foundation
SeaQuest
KTNV
What's The Deal?
DMV registration renewal glitch left 2,000 Las Vegas drivers without decals
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
Boulder City man indicted on drug charges amid ongoing murder probe
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
Months after widow's plea for justice, family says BCPD investigation stalled
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
Boulder City responds to widow's plea in controversial shooting investigation
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
What the FBI wants you to know about '764,' the violent network targeting teens
Darcy Spears
What's The Deal?
Las Vegas patients, doctors caught up in nationwide fraudulent Medicare scheme
Darcy Spears
What's The Deal?
Potential paratransit driver strike could lead to service delays
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
NV Energy refund checks possible for some customers as overcharge credits go out
Darcy Spears
What's The Deal?
DMV registration renewal glitch left 2,000 Las Vegas drivers without decals
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
Questions grow over Gov. Joe Lombardo traffic stop, campaign sign vandalism
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
Under scrutiny: Hospice clusters raise red flags in Las Vegas | 13 Investigates
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
Nevada taxpayers pay $250,000 after prison ignored inmate's cancer symptoms
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
What you need to know as NV Energy starts refunding overcharged customers
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
Lawmakers seek audit of Nevada Private Investigators Board
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
Henderson family files federal lawsuit against police after officer shoots dog
Jarah Wright
What's The Deal?
Las Vegas man questions ambulance ride not fully covered by health insurance
Darcy Spears
13 Investigates
Judge rejects defense motions; Boulder City man heads to trial on drug charges
Darcy Spears
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