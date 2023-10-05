13 Investigates: Guarding the Guardsmen

Guarding the Guardsmen is our commitment to tell the stories of those who serve our country but are cast aside when they need help.
Our reporting exposes the downfall of a Guardsman, a family's search for answers, and serious concerns of disorder instead of discipline.
The case of Sgt. 1st Class Allison Bailey
13 Investigates uncovers how a soldier in the Nevada National Guard with a stellar military career chose to become a whistleblower and revealed a devastating personal secret. But instead of help, she says the Guard turned on her.
The fall from military rising star to 'other than honorable'
13 Investigates dives into the depths of a female soldier's downward spiral, revealing what insiders call a systemic problem with a devastating ripple effect.
Honoring a fellow soldier
Veterans and supporters gather on the Las Vegas Strip to remember the life of a Nevada National Guardsman whose career and life went into a downward spiral after she chose to become a whistleblower.
