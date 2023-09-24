Veterans, supporters gathered on Las Vegas Strip to honor Sgt. First Class Allison Bailey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Veterans and supporters gathered Saturday evening on the Las Vegas Strip to honor a fallen soldier, a Nevada National Guardsman whose career and life went into a downward spiral after she chose to become a whistleblower.

Sgt. First Class Allison Bailey died in March of this year, just six weeks after she was kicked out of the Nevada Guard. Her story is the subject of a 13 investigates series.

The crowd gathered in front of the Bellagio, wanting everyone to hear Allison's story. Her family and veteran advocates highlight her courage.

The Nevada National Guard calls her case "complex and extremely sad." The Guard charged Allison with nearly two dozen violations of misconduct, and she was separated from the military with an "other than honorable" discharge.

The Guard provided the following statement when 13 Investigates asked about the vigil:

Throughout Ms. Bailey's misconduct case and the subsequent report of sexual assault, the Nevada National Guard followed procedures in place and provided all due process rights, including two separate Trial Defense Service attorneys. The decision to not charge the alleged perpetrator (handled by the Nevada Department of Public Safety) and the separation board (handled by military officers outside Nevada) were all overseen by an agency and military officers outside the Nevada National Guard. There are no other appeals available in the state of Nevada. Additional review is available through the U.S. Army Board of Corrections of Military Records.

Veteran Sisters, the non-profit group that organized tonight's candlelight vigil, says Allison's story is a clear case of retaliation, something they say happens in the military all too often.

"The purpose of the candlelight vigil tonight is to honor Sgt. First Class Allison Bailey's service and her dedication to the Nevada National Guard," said Sandy Duchac, Vice President of Veteran Sisters. "As well as bringing awareness to the fact that she still has not received justice."

To learn more about the support of Veteran Sisters offers to service members and veterans

