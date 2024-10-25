Investigating SafeNest: Watch the full Channel 13 investigation

13 Investigates takes a deep dive into what women who found the strength to flee their abusers encountered when they sought shelter and safety in our community.

This is a multi-part series honoring domestic violence victims and survivors here in Las Vegas by sharing their stories and ensuring their voices are heard.

Our investigation six months in the making starts Thursday, Oct. 24 on Channel 13. You can watch each part of the series here.

Part 1: Seeking shelter but finding chaos

13 Investigates the safety of Lauren, MJ, April and Natasha as they share what they experienced when seeking shelter at SafeNest.

As our investigation continues, 13 Investigates looks at what the women say are squalid living conditions inside Nevada's largest domestic violence shelter.

Part 2: Maggots, feces, roaches, blood

Multiple victim-survivors shared photos and videos from inside the shelter, showing living conditions they described as disgusting, unsanitary and grotesque.

We took their concerns to SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger.

There's no denying the delicate balancing act facing SafeNest staff — but the organization receives millions of taxpayer and donor dollars each year to provide shelter, safety and resources. We'll follow the money when our investigation continues.

Part 3: Following the money

Of all domestic violence shelters and programs in Nevada, SafeNest receives the most financial support by far. But some shelter residents believe the money isn't being used properly. We dug into why SafeNest gets millions of dollars, but clients say they don't receive services or donations.

As we continue to fight for what's right for the local victim-survivors whose stories we've been sharing, our next report will provide a fact-check of sorts. SafeNest requires incoming residents to sign a bill of rights and responsibilities. When this series continues, we expose how the rhetoric does not match the reality.

Hear their stories:

Click here to see Lauren's story

Click here to see MJ's story

Click here to see April's story

Part 4: Rhetoric vs. reality

SafeNest says it supports more than 11,000 domestic and sexual abuse victims every year. While many have positive experiences and can get the help they need, some do not.

Every client entering the SafeNest shelter has to sign a document, which is a bill of rights, so to speak, as well as responsibilities. However, the residents we spoke to say the rhetoric didn't match their reality.

As our series continues, we spoke to former employees who share what they saw during their time at SafeNest.

Part 5: Former SafeNest employees speak out

We're getting exclusive insight from former insiders seeking to shine a light on SafeNest's problems in pursuit of a brighter future.

Several former SafeNest employees have come forward to share what they saw during their time at the organization.

As we continue our series, we will look at where your donations actually go and why clients don't always receive them.

Part 6: When you donate, who gets what you give?

While SafeNest's cause is noble and necessary in our community, the execution of its mission has been called into question by more than two dozen current and former clients and employees. Many of them say those who rely on your donations often don't get what you give.

Darcy Spears finds the path from your closet to SafeNest isn't as clear as you might think.

Part 7: State inspection leads to questions of transparency

Questions about oversight and demands for accountability have been mounting since our investigative series began airing in October.

As we reported, some oversight comes from the state's Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance. They sent inspectors to SafeNest on October 30, almost a week after our first story aired.

What's notable isn't what SafeNest did say after the results of that inspection was released, but what state records show they didn't say in their statement.

Part 8: '$9 million, only to them.'

When SafeNest convinced the governor's office to give them 100% of the American Rescue Plan money available for domestic violence organizations in Nevada, it left many other providers in the lurch.

The One Safe Place complex will aim to consolidate services to support domestic violence survivors in one location. But getting the green light for One Safe Place — and the funds required to make it a reality — came with a cost.

In the next part of our investigation, we'll talk more about One Safe Place and the culture concerns that some former employees and the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence have as the project is getting underway.

Part 9: 'You know what? It's shameful.'

One industry leader and multiple former employees question cultural competence at SafeNest, which has them concerned as the nonprofit prepares to kickstart a major project funded by millions of federal tax dollars.

Two former employees who worked at SafeNest over the past two years tell 13 Investigates SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger had made derogatory and racist comments that they reported to the shelter's human resources department.

13 Investigates has learned both the Nevada Attorney General and the Department of Children and Family Services are conducting audits at SafeNest. We look forward to learning more and sharing details with you in future reports.