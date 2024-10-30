Domestic violence survivors question SafeNest's cash flow and where donations to the shelter end up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Of all domestic violence shelters and programs in Nevada, SafeNest receives the most financial support by far. But some shelter residents believe the money isn't being used properly.

13 Investigates is sharing the concerns of more than a dozen victim-survivors who say SafeNest is no safe haven. We previously shared the experiences of multiple women who detailed unsafe and unsanitary living conditions at Nevada's largest domestic violence shelter.

In part three of our investigation, we're following the money.

Financial records show this year, SafeNest got $3.6 million in state and federal tax dollars. They get millions more from taxpayer-funded grants, private fundraising and donations — but many residents say they're not getting the services or help they need.

"Going to SafeNest was like a dream come true to help restart my life over, go back to work, get a home, all the stuff they promised me," says former client MJ. "Instead, I got nothing there. I mean nothing."

"They treat us like we're just there to fill a bed so they can get a paycheck," said April, another former SafeNest client.

In its most recent IRS filing — which is for the fiscal year ending in June 2023 — SafeNest's total revenue was $10.7 million. That's about $4 million more than the previous year.

Salaries account for more than a third of SafeNest's total expenses. CEO Liz Ortenburger makes about $261,000 — a 34% increase from what she made in 2022.

The chief operating officer makes about $133,000, a salary bump of 25% over the previous year.

In total, SafeNest's expenses for the year were $8.75 million, so it closed the books nearly $2 million in the black.

Ortenburger tells me she's proud of how the non-profit manages its money, saying, "We've not had a finding on an audit in years."

But 13 Investigates found an audit from the most recent IRS filing which identified "a deficiency in internal control." Auditors discovered a PayPal account held in the organization's name that had not been included in the general ledger balances. The account had been created without management approval — a violation of SafeNest policy.

In the report, auditors determined "an increased risk of misappropriation/fraud" as an employee could set up an unauthorized account and use it for personal benefit. But the audit did not include whether any money was actually taken.

When I asked Ortenburger about the IRS records, she denied any financial improprieties, citing strict federal oversight. She says every past dollar is accounted for, with more allotted for shelter improvements.

"It is our hope in the next year, as we get the permits, we can de-clutter the shelter, create more space in the rooms — all of those things are on the table," Ortenburger said. "All of those things are happening thanks to the generous support of not only donors but also the state and the county."

Donor dollars come in part from two annual fundraising events.

IRS records show the "Run for Hope" raised just under $23,000 — all of which went back to SafeNest.

But that's not the case for the organization's main annual fundraiser, listed in the IRS 990 form as the "Spring Tea." The form shows the event brought in $111,000 — but only $2,500, which is just 2.25% — went back to SafeNest.

All the rest was spent on the event itself, including $29,000 for a room at the Four Seasons, $50,000 on food and entertainment, and $30,000 for "other direct expenses," including event planning company fees.

"What donors should know is when they choose to come to an event or make a donation for us, that money is going to fill in the gaps where other funding isn't in place," Ortenburger said.

In advertising for its 2024 "Pathways to Hope" fundraising event — which used to be called the Spring Tea — SafeNest says last year, it provided 169,886 direct services to clients, including:



a 24/7 crisis hotline,

LVMPD crisis response teams,

shelter and housing,

therapy sessions,

and much more.

While all of those are important services the shelter is supposed to offer, the former SafeNest clients I spoke to say they felt worse off when they left the shelter than when they got there.

"No one helped. They didn't do anything. They dug me a deeper hole than I was in before," says former SafeNest client Lauren.

Despite all the millions coming into the shelter, the women we spoke to tell us food is often scarce, so residents resort to stealing from each other. Those concerns are documented in grievances filed with shelter staff.

In emails shared with 13 Investigates and sent to shelter leadership, clients complain of food rationing, lack of hygiene and first aid products, and structures in disrepair.

As for services, April told me, "I have not received even the bare minimum of what they are alleging they will provide or offer to somebody who's a victim of domestic violence and fleeing from a trafficker."

In particular, the women we spoke to say they got very little by way of counseling, and no mental health evaluations.

"SafeNest did not have any counseling on site," MJ said.

"I was hoping there was gonna be somebody there you could talk to when you're having problems," added former client Natasha.

I asked Ortenburger why the women didn't get those services, but she wouldn't comment on individual cases, citing privacy concerns.

When asked about the women's contention that counseling is not offered on-site, Ortenburger said, "Navigating that survival space, what I need in the moment and I think I need exactly at this second may not be available to you in that exact second."

As for other services, SafeNest also works to help clients find affordable housing, which Ortenburger says is their biggest request.

"And as you know — as everybody does — housing is at a bottleneck. So when we don't have affordable units, people tend to stay in shelter longer. And the environment is frustrating," Ortenburger said.

Another frustration for shelter clients?

Donations, like those we saw piled up in bags outside the main office.

"There's photos on their website, as well as Facebook, showing donations of bicycles, suitcases. None of it is given to us at the shelter," said Lauren. "We eat the same food continuously. Nothing is fresh. You see cases of water being brought in. We're not even given cases of water. You see laundry detergent being brought in, but the water line is bad on the laundry, so your clothes smell like mildew once you wash them."

MJ added, "We saw online that someone donated like, I think it was 1,000 pairs of tennis shoes. Nobody got tennis shoes. Nobody! I've asked them for months to get my daughter clothes her size. Nope. Nothing."

So what happens to it all?

"Everything is screened to see if we need it and then we outfit Cora's Boutique — which is what our boutique is called at the shelter — with what we think is appropriate and what clients have told us they're looking for," Ortenburger said. "And that boutique is open four times a week and as needed."

The most recent IRS records showed a "substantial amount" of SafeNest's donations are sold to private organizations at agreed-on rates, with the money then going to support programs and operations.

The audit shows SafeNest kept nearly $168,000 in donated goods for shelter clients and sold nearly $1.4 million. That means almost 90% was sold and not distributed to clients.

As we continue to fight for what's right for the local victim-survivors whose stories we've been sharing, our next report will provide a fact-check of sorts.

SafeNest requires incoming residents to sign a bill of rights and responsibilities. When this series continues next week, we expose how the rhetoric does not match the reality.