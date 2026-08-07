Northwest Las Vegas
New Opportunity Village campus set to open this fall in northwest
East Las Vegas
East Las Vegas family recalls chaos moments before Officer Abdelnabi was killed
Back To School in Southern Nevada
Free online program helps Nevada families prepare kids for kindergarten
Southwest Las Vegas
Mama Llama Bakery's cinnamon rolls sell out weekly from a Las Vegas home kitchen
13 Investigates
What the FBI wants you to know about '764,' the violent network targeting teens
Local News
Clark County students head back to school as health officials warn about vaping
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Southwest Las Vegas mom raises concerns about school bus stops on Pebble RoadA Las Vegas mom is raising concerns about pedestrian safety near her home, where children must cross Pebble Road between two school bus stops with no crosswalk or designated crossing area.
Crossing guards coming to more CCSD high schools in city of Las VegasThe city of Las Vegas announced that Bonanza, Centennial, Desert Pines, Shadow Ridge and Western high schools will have crossing guards beginning Aug. 10, the first day the CCSD school year.
Nevada school zone safety law doubles fines for reckless driving starting todayStarting July 1, drivers caught speeding, making illegal U-turns, or committing other traffic violations in school zones will face double the fines.
Auto pros urge Southern Nevada drivers: Take preventative steps in extreme heatAAA says they responded to 300,000 roadside assistance calls in Nevada in 2025 — mostly for blown tires, battery replacements and jumpstarts.
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