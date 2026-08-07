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10  WX Alerts
Northwest Las Vegas
New Opportunity Village campus set to open this fall in northwest
Guy Tannenbaum
East Las Vegas
East Las Vegas family recalls chaos moments before Officer Abdelnabi was killed
Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez
Back To School in Southern Nevada
Free online program helps Nevada families prepare kids for kindergarten
Shellye Leggett
Southwest Las Vegas
Mama Llama Bakery's cinnamon rolls sell out weekly from a Las Vegas home kitchen
Shakeria Hawkins
13 Investigates
What the FBI wants you to know about '764,' the violent network targeting teens
Darcy Spears
Local News
Clark County students head back to school as health officials warn about vaping
Shellye Leggett
North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas homeowners are turning their backyard pools into side hustles
Jhovani Carrillo
Local News
Community steps up to support fallen Officer Abdelnabi's family
Mary Kielar
Let's Talk
Let's Talk: Connect with Channel 13 at Paseo Verde Library
KTNV Staff

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