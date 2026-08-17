Clark High School 'in a hold' amid power outage affecting school, surrounding neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A power outage in the neighborhood surrounding Ed W. Clark High School is affecting at least 2,200 NV Energy customers on Monday afternoon.

The outage was reported at approximately 1 p.m., and the cause is still under investigation as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to NV Energy's website.

In a message to the school community, Clark High School principal Zeola Braxton wrote that, "Students are safe and we are currently in a hold."

"We are working closely with the appropriate utility and district personnel to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of our students, staff and community," Braxton wrote.

Braxton additionally warned parents that the outage may affect traffic signals, building access, communication systems and other services in the area.

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley were projected to reach 107 degrees on Monday.

NV Energy's website did not list an estimated time for power restoration.



