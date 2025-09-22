Vegas Born Kids: Share your photo for a chance to be featured on Good Morning, Las Vegas

As the official broadcast partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, we've seen how deep the VGK spirit runs through Las Vegas.

Parents, now's the time to show your child's VGK spirit with Vegas Born Kids!

Here, you can upload a photo of your youngster in their Golden Knights gear for a chance to be featured on Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Let's see your VGK spirit!

Vegas Born Kids is sponsored by Intermountain Health.