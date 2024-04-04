Alex Eschelman joined Channel 13 as a Sports Multimedia Journalist in April 2024.

Before moving to Las Vegas, Alex was the Director of Broadcast and Digital Media at the Big Sky Conference in Salt Lake City where she covered the league on ESPN+ as well as Scripps Sports. She started in television at PAC-12 Networks in San Francisco as a graduate intern prior to her on-air debut at the ABC and FOX affiliates in Bozeman, Montana.

Alex graduated from the University of Arizona in 2019 where she spent four years as a member of the U of A cheer team and earned degrees in Journalism as well as Sports Management.

A native of El Dorado Hills, California, Alex grew up in a family who enjoys golfing, skiing, traveling and watching sports together. Alex’s first passion, cheerleading, made for an easy transition into her second love, sports reporting. She is excited to continue bringing players, coaches and fans together through her storytelling abilities.

Feel free to contact Alex at Alex.Eschelman@ktnv.com or through social media.