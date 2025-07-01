SUMMERLIN, Nev. — 26 of the Vegas Golden Knights top young prospects took to the ice on Monday at City National Arena for day one of development camp.

“[I’m] a little rusty,” 2025 VGK draftee Jakob Ihs-Wozniak said. "I haven’t skated in a while, but I think it was super fun to finally get started and it’s fun to start skating again.”

WATCH | What's happening at VGK's development camp

Vegas Golden Knights' top young prospects take on development camp

Ihs-Wozniak is one of the four 2025 draft picks for the club along with Alexander Weiermair, Mateo Nobert and Gustav Sjoqvist. Sjoqvist will join the group tomorrow for day two of a more intimate development camp than in previous years.

“We have very few free agents,” VGK Director of Player Development Wil Nichol said. “So it’s a huge honor, it’s always been an honor, but even more so this year, those four I think, they’re going to have a better chance to get to know the Braeden Bowmans and the Sapovalivs and those kids and vice versa because there’s not 44-46 kids.”

Trevor Connelly, who is now a veteran and 2024 VGK first round draft pick, looks to take his game to the next level in his second season with the club.

“I gained like 20 pounds off the ice this year, that was the main focus,” Connelly said. "I think this year I learned how to play under pressure, we got that done so now it’s just about building on that.”

Connelly, along with the rest of the prospects, plan to build on their performance through friendly competition in hopes that one day, they have a shot at competing as a guy in gold at T-Mobile Arena.

“[Friendly competition] helps push us each get better, cause at the end of the day that’s what we want, that’s how we win games,” VGK goalie prospect Cameron Whitehead said.

The Vegas Golden Knights' development camp goes through Wednesday.