Where to find Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights

(KTNV) — In August, Channel 13 and Scripps Sports launched Vegas 34, the official broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

It's part of a larger effort by the Golden Knights to make their games "more accessible than ever" for fans in Nevada and surrounding states.

Where can I find Vegas 34?

Vegas 34 (KMCC) appears as Channel 34 over the air, on Cox Cable, and on DirecTV. Viewers with a traditional or digital antenna will need to re-scan their TVs to start receiving Vegas 34.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 11, Vegas 34 is now available on the television streaming service FuboTV.

Scripps Sports Vegas 34 (KMCC) is available as Channel 34 over the air, on Cox Cable, on DirecTV and now on FuboTV.

For viewers without cable or an antenna, the Golden Knights created a new streaming service, KnightTime+, that features all non-nationally exclusive Golden Knights games, plus extra content for fans like their exclusive show Knight Life.

KnightTime+ is available for download on web, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, and Roku.

A season pass with access to all 69 non-nationally exclusive games costs $69.99, or individual games can be purchased for $6.99 each.

What games air on Vegas 34 and Knight Time+?

All regular season Golden Knights games will air on Vegas34 and KnightTime+, with the exception of a dozen remaining games that air nationally on ESPN and TNT.

These are the games expected to air nationally:



Tue. Oct. 24 vs. Philadelphia (ESPN) Wed. Nov. 8 vs. Los Angeles (TNT) Mon. Jan. 1 at Seattle (TNT) Wed. Jan. 10 at Colorado (TNT) Fri. Jan. 26 at New York Rangers (ESPN) Tue. Feb. 6 vs. Edmonton (ESPN+/Hulu) Sat. Mar. 2 at Buffalo (ESPN+/Hulu) Sun. Mar. 17 vs. New Jersey (TNT) Thu. Mar. 21 vs. Seattle (ESPN) Sat. Mar. 30 at Minnesota (ESPN) Sun. Apr. 14 vs. Colorado (TNT) Tue. Apr. 16 vs. Chicago (ESPN+/Hulu)

Two nationally broadcast games will also air on Vegas 34. Those include:

Wed. Nov. 22 at Dallas (TNT) — will also be available locally on Vegas 34 Wed. Apr. 10 at Edmonton (TNT) — will also be available locally on Vegas 34

Live games on KnightTime+ will only be available for fans located in the Golden Knights' TV territory, which extends through Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and certain counties in California, Arizona and Nebraska.

MORE INFO: Vegas Golden Knights share new details on broadcast schedule for upcoming NHL season