Golden Knights, Scripps Sports launch KnightTime+, new streaming platform carrying pre-season + 69 live games

The Vegas Golden Knights are launching a new streaming platform that will make all locally broadcast games available for fans in Nevada and surrounding states.

KnightTime+ will allow fans to stream all locally aired games broadcast on Vegas 34 through the Golden Knights' partnership with Scripps Sports, a division of Channel 13's parent company.

That includes all non-nationally exclusive games throughout the 2023-24 season, which amounts to 69 regular season games and six of the team's seven pre-season contests.

“The creation of KnightTime+ is a significant advancement for our organization and, most importantly, our incredible fanbase that can’t get enough of the Golden Knights,” said Vegas Golden Knights team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “Thanks to our collaboration with Scripps Sports and ViewLift, KnightTime+ ensures that the Golden Knights are now more accessible than ever before. KnightTime+ is the answer for all fans in our territory interested in streaming live and on-demand coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights.”

How to get KnightTime+

You can download the KnightTime+ application on your smartphone, tablet, computer or internet-enabled television. As of Sept. 21, the application can be found on Fire TV, iOS and Apple TV. Availability for Android, Roku, Vizio, and Xbox will be announced at a future date.

As part of a free trial, each of the Golden Knights' six non-nationally exclusive preseason games will be streamed on KnightTime+ without a payment necessary.

For streaming during the regular season, fans can purchase a full-season KnightTime+ pass for $69.99. That includes 69 regular season games, plus the first round of the playoffs, should the Golden Knights qualify.

Individual games can also be purchased for $6.99 each.

What content will be available on KnightTime+?

All broadcasts that air locally on Vegas 34 will be available to watch live on KnightTime+. That includes 69 regular season games and seven pre-season games, with pre-season coverage beginning on Sept. 24.

Games that air nationally on ESPN and Turner Sports will not be available on KnightTime+ as those are exclusive broadcasts licensed by the NHL. Those nationally exclusive broadcasts were previously announced by the Golden Knights.

KnightTime+ will also feature additional content created by the Golden Knights.

Who can watch live games on KnightTime+?

Live games on KnightTime+ will only be available for fans located in the Golden Knights' TV territory, which extends through Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and certain counties in California, Arizona and Nebraska.

The Golden Knights shared more information on KnightTime+ on their website, along with additional details on TV and radio broadcasts for the 2023-24 season.

VGK and Vegas 34

All games available on KnightTime+ will also be available for free over the air on Vegas 34 (KMCC) through the Golden Knights' partnership with Scripps Sports.

Viewers with a traditional or digital antenna will need to re-scan their TVs to start receiving Vegas 34.

Currently, the channel is available as channel 38 on Cox Cable and channel 34 on DirectTV.

Additional information about broadcast availability is expected to be announced at a later date.