Vegas 34, Golden Knights' broadcast home, will be available as channel 38 on Cox Cable

(KTNV) — Channel 38 will be the Cox Cable home of Vegas 34 (KMCC) the official broadcast partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Cox Cable viewers should expect Vegas 34 to be available as Channel 38 starting Thursday, Sept. 21.

Last month, the Golden Knights announced all of the team's non-nationally exclusive games would be televised for free over the air on Vegas 34/KMCC. That includes at least 69 games, including preseason coverage beginning on Sept. 24.

Vegas 34 programming also includes a slate of news programming, national talk shows and sitcoms, including the following:



Newscasts and shows from Channel 13, including Good Morning Las Vegas from 5 to 7 a.m., Channel 13 News at 11 a.m. and Morning Blend at 1 p.m.

from 5 to 7 a.m., and at 1 p.m. Newscasts and shows from Scripps News, including Morning Rush from 7 to 8 a.m. and Scripps News Live at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

from 7 to 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. National talk shows including " The Kelly Clarkson Show " at 9 a.m. and " Tamron Hall " at 4 p.m.

" at 9 a.m. and " " at 4 p.m. Classic sitcoms including "The Goldbergs" and "King of Queens."

Vegas 34 was created as part of a broadcast partnership between the Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports, a division of Channel 13's parent company, E.W. Scripps.

Through the organization's partnership with Scripps Sports, Vegas Golden Knights games will air statewide in Nevada and neighboring states including Utah, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Vegas 34 is available over the air for viewers with a traditional or digital antenna, as well as to those with satellite and cable subscriptions.

Viewers with a traditional or digital antenna should re-scan their TVs in order to receive Vegas 34.