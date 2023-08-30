Vegas Golden Knights share new details on broadcast schedule for upcoming NHL season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are expected to broadcast 69 games for free to fans in Nevada and surrounding states during the 2023-24 NHL season.

As part of the team's partnership with Scripps Sports, the games will be broadcast on Vegas 34, KMCC, which will televise all non-nationally exclusive Golden Knights games free over the air for viewers with an antenna, cable or satellite subscription.

What to know about Vegas34/KMCC: Vegas 34 launches as the official broadcast partner of the Vegas Golden Knights

Each of the 69 games will also be streamed live and available on major devices through a new partnership with ViewLift, according to the Golden Knights.

Fifteen VGK games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN or Turner Sports during the regular season, "the highest total in the team's history," the team stated in a news release. Thirteen of those games will be "exclusive broadcasts" — shown throughout the U.S. and locally in the Las Vegas market. One pre-season game will be broadcast nationally on Oct. 5, when VGK hosts the Colorado Avalanche.

The Golden Knights are also scheduled to raise their first Stanley Cup championship banner in a nationally televised triple-header vs. the Seattle Kraken, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

These are the VGK games expected to air nationally:

Thu. Oct. 5 vs. Colorado (TNT) — pre-season game vs. Avalanche Tue. Oct. 10 vs. Seattle (ESPN) Tue. Oct. 24 vs. Philadelphia (ESPN) Wed. Nov. 8 vs. Los Angeles (TNT) Wed. Nov. 22 at Dallas (TNT) — will also be available locally on Vegas 34 Mon. Jan. 1 at Seattle (TNT) Wed. Jan. 10 at Colorado (TNT) Fri. Jan. 26 at New York Rangers (ESPN) Tue. Feb. 6 vs. Edmonton (ESPN+/Hulu) Sat. Mar. 2 at Buffalo (ESPN+/Hulu) Sun. Mar. 17 vs. New Jersey (TNT) Thu. Mar. 21 vs. Seattle (ESPN) Sat. Mar. 30 at Minnesota (ESPN) Wed. Apr. 10 at Edmonton (TNT) — will also be available locally on Vegas 34 Sun. Apr. 14 vs. Colorado (TNT) Tue. Apr. 16 vs. Chicago (ESPN+/Hulu)

Changes to start times for the 2023-24 regular season will also impact these four Golden Knights games:

Mon. Jan 15 vs. Nashville 3:00 p.m. PT

Thu. Mar. 21 vs. Seattle 7:30 p.m. PT

Sat. Mar. 30 at Minnesota 11:30 a.m. PT

Tue. Apr. 16 vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m. PT

Additional broadcast information for the team's preseason schedule will be announced at a later date, officials said.