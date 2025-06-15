Las Vegas Aces finish out 3-game homestand with a loss against Phoenix Mercury

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces lost to the Phoenix Mercury 76-70 on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray recorded a double-double (20 pts, 10 reb), Kiah Stokes had 14 assists, Jewell Loyd put up 17 points and Jackie Young recorded 15 points.

A'ja Wilson remains out as the center is on concussion protocol.

Vegas finishes their three-game homestand 1-2 and they go on the road next to face the top team in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are looking to finish out their three-game homestand with a victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday afternoon.

Star player A'ja Wilson could still be out of Sunday's game due to a head injury from Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. Did that stop the Aces from soaring to victory over Dallas on Friday, though? Not at all. The Aces beat the Wings 88-84.

Along with Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young are playing strong as the team's highest scorers averaging more than 14 points per game — with the star trio making up 70% of the team's scoring for this season so far.

Phoenix sits at the fourth place spot in league standings, just one level over the Aces. They're coming off a victory over the Dallas Wings on June 11.

Sunday's matchup at Michelob ULTRA Arena marks the annual Aces Kids Day-themed game. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will get a BUCKET$ 'squish' stuffed mascot! It's also a Commissioner's Cup game.

IN THE PAINT: Go behind the scenes with the Las Vegas Aces "In the Paint" on Vegas 34 at 2 p.m.

TODAY: Pre-game show for Sunday's matchup airs at 2:30 p.m. with the game starting at 3 p.m. You can catch all the action on Vegas 34.

UP NEXT: The Aces hit the road against the Minnesota Lynx on June 17. Watch the game on Vegas 34