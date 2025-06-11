Las Vegas Aces begin three-game homestand against LA Sparks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's back to business for the Las Vegas Aces, as they start out a three-game homestand Wednesday against the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 95-68 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday.

"There's no excuses for performances like that," head coach Becky Hammon said Tuesday after practice. "No excuses ... I don't know that team. I left my team in Vegas, I guess, on that plane ride."

Hammon also emphasized the importance of focusing on the fundamentals of the game and playing hard for a full 40 minutes.

The Aces are averaging 80 points, 33 rebounds and 16.9 assists per game. They lead the league in free-throw accuracy, with A'ja Wilson shooting a career-best 91.7% from the line.

Overall, shooting continues to be a struggle for the Aces, who are shooting 39.2% from the field and 34.6% from the 3-point.

While the Aces have won two out of their last three contests, the Sparks head into the matchup having dropped four of their last five.

The team also made an update to their roster Wednesday, waiving forward Crystal Bradford. She's appeared in four games this season with the Aces.

You can watch Wednesday's game on The Spot Vegas 34. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.