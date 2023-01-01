Rochelle Richards joined Channel 13 in October as the senior sports producer after spending almost eight years at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Some memorable moments of her career include covering the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup winning season and their inaugural season, the NHL All-Star game and NFL Draft in Las Vegas, and the Raiders' playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January of 2022.

Richards is originally from the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area before she moved to Las Vegas with her husband in 2012. She graduated from UNLV in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in communications.

She's a Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan, and a Skyline Chili faithful.

When not working, Richards enjoys spending time with her husband and young son. They enjoy road trips to National Parks and Disneyland.