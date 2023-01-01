Watch Now
Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior sports producer

Social

Rochelle Richards joined Channel 13 in October as the senior sports producer after spending almost eight years at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Some memorable moments of her career include covering the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup winning season and their inaugural season, the NHL All-Star game and NFL Draft in Las Vegas, and the Raiders' playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January of 2022.

Richards is originally from the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area before she moved to Las Vegas with her husband in 2012. She graduated from UNLV in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in communications.

She's a Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan, and a Skyline Chili faithful.

When not working, Richards enjoys spending time with her husband and young son. They enjoy road trips to National Parks and Disneyland.

HOW TO WATCH