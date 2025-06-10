Today in Vegas sports: Aces prep for homestand, Lights' coach is out, F1 confirms 2026 Las Vegas race

In today's Las Vegas sports headlines:



The Las Vegas Aces prepare for a three-game homestand.

Las Vegas Lights FC announce the departure of their head coach.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District unveils a new sports-themed library card.

F1 is returning to Las Vegas for its fourth straight year.

The Raiders held their first day of mandatory mini-camp today.

Former VGK defenseman Deryk Engelland will be honored on Friday.

And the Athletics have set a groundbreaking date for their Las Vegas ballpark.

ACES BEGIN THREE-GAME HOMESTAND WEDNESDAY

It's back to business for the Las Vegas Aces as they look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday.

And they will do so, in front of their home crowd.

The Aces have spent a lot of time on the road this season, but are looking forward to the support of their fans over the next three games.

"Our fans are awesome. I mean, it's super loud," head coach Becky Hammon said Tuesday after practice. "They are our sixth man."

The three-game homestand begins Wednesday against the LA Sparks.

You can watch the game on Vegas 34. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

LIGHTS HEAD COACH OUT

Las Vegas Lights FC head coach Antonio Nocerino has been relieved of his duties.

The team announced Tuesday that Nocerino will step away from his position following a discussion with the team’s sporting director, Gianleonardo Neglia.

Nocerino joined the team in January.

“I am grateful for Antonio’s contributions to this club since joining ahead of the 2025 season,” said Neglia. “We agreed that now is the right time for Antonio to step away as we sit one point out of the playoff positions. I appreciate his professionalism throughout his time in Las Vegas and wish him the best in his next opportunity.”

Head Coach Antonio Nocerino and Las Vegas Lights FC agree to part ways.



Upon discussion with Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia after this weekend’s match, Nocerino will step away from his position as Head Coach.



Read more: https://t.co/KVBfyxism3 pic.twitter.com/oSX2fMzsr9 — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) June 10, 2025

Assistant coach Giovanni Troise will be the interim head coach as the team prepares to face Monterey Bay FC on Saturday at Cashman Field.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE LIBRARY CARD

A new library card is available at the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

Show off your basketball fandom with the new, limited-edition NBA 2K Summer League library card.

Readers can sign up for their free library card at all 25 library branches, in addition to an exclusive NBA 2K Summer League bookmark.

Available now at all 25 Las Vegas-Clark County Library District locations:

Show your basketball fandom with these limited-edition @NBASummerLeague library cards and bookmarks. pic.twitter.com/oyflwqidOo — Rochelle Richards (@RoRichards_KTNV) June 10, 2025

F1 RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS

Lights out, Las Vegas.

Formula 1 is returning to the Strip for the fourth straight year.

The 2026 F1 calendar dropped last night, showing the Las Vegas Grand Prix November 19-21, 2026.

Save the date 🔒



Presenting the 2026 Calendar 🗓️



24 races across the world to crown our champion 🏆#F1 #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/4xe7e8MPM6 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 10, 2025

DERYK ENGELLAND TO BE HONORED

Deryk Engelland will be inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame on Friday.

The former Vegas Golden Knights defenseman is one of six honorees being celebrated for their outstanding careers.

Sports reporter Nick Walters sat down with Engelland to talk about his career.

GROUNDBREAKING AHEAD

Las Vegas is almost one step closer to becoming the new home of the Athletics.

The team announced today that their official groundbreaking ceremony will be held on June 23 at 8 a.m.

The ballpark will be built on the lot where the Tropicana once stood and is expected to be complete in time for the 2028 MLB season.

And speaking of the Athletics...check out this super impressive play!

Outfielder Denzel Clarke scales the wall to rob Nolan Schanuel of an easy home run for the Los Angeles Angels. Despite the impressive catch, LA went on to beat the A's, 7-4.

Let's hope we see more plays like that once the team moves to Vegas.