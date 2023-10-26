Nick Walters is the senior sports reporter at Channel 13, who joined the team in October 2023.

A five-time Emmy nominated storyteller, Nick comes to Las Vegas by way of Little Rock, Arkansas, where he was a sports anchor/reporter at KARK for four years. He grew up in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville and attended the University of Texas at Austin.

Nick started his career by traveling the Lone Star State through college freelancing for FOX Sports Southwest and local stations. Since then, he served as editor-in-chief and lead reporter of long-running Texas high school sports website The Old Coach and spent time in Seattle as a writer at KING.

Over seven years leading up to joining KTNV, Nick covered big events like March Madness, bowl games, SEC football Saturdays, and lots of Friday night lights in the south. After calling the Hogs in Arkansas, Nick is excited to call Vegas home and report on the Golden Knights, Raiders, and other pro sports action in the desert.

Nick aspirea to touch Nevadans with untold local sports stories and engage fans with in-depth features. He is passionate about going beyond the X's and O's to shed light on sports figures whose paths are bigger than the game.

In Nick's free time, he can be found managing his fantasy sports lineups, finding the best food in town, and exploring the Silver State alongside his golden doodle, Tuddy.

Nick Walters Nick Walters's golden doodle, Tuddy

Fun facts about Nick:

