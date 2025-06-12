Watch Now
Pete Carroll, players speak following last day of Las Vegas Raiders' mini-camp

The Raiders wrapped up their mandatory three-day mini-camp on Thursday.
The Las Vegas Raiders participate in Organized Team Activities on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are wrapping up their mandatory three-day mini-camp Thursday at their headquarters in Henderson.

It's the team's first under new head coach, Pete Carroll, who has brought a high level of energy to his team this week.

Throughout the week, players across the roster were working to prove themselves in a new culture that emphasizes detail, consistency, and full-speed effort.

Carroll and players are set to speak to the media following Thursday's final day of camp.

