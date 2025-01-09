Taylor Rocha is an Emmy Award-winning sports reporter and Southern California native, passionate about sharing the stories of athletes who make the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World so special. Before joining KTNV, Taylor served as a team reporter for the Arizona Coyotes during their final season in the desert. She hosted a monthly insider program in collaboration with Scripps Sports and ABC15, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at life both on and off the ice. Now, she’s excited to continue her coverage of hockey in the desert with the Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Taylor’s career began in New England, where she covered everything from Tom Brady’s retirement (yes, both times) to the Boston Bruins setting a new record as the winningest team in NHL regular-season history. While she proudly calls the West Coast home, Taylor treasures her time in New England, where she had the privilege of reporting on some of the most iconic teams and passionate sports fans in the world. The coastal beauty and tight-knit community of Rhode Island will always hold a special place in her heart. And of course, she’ll never forget those wicked accents!

A proud graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, sports have been at the center of Taylor’s life, thanks in large part to her father—a walking sports encyclopedia. Growing up, she had no choice but to cheer for whichever Bay Area team he supported (even though the 49ers have broken her heart more than any boy ever could!). Taylor’s love for sports has always been a family affair—she spent much of her childhood in the bleachers at her brothers’ baseball games, snacking on dill pickle sunflower seeds while her dad coached.

Her competitive spirit was sparked early on when she began cheerleading, traveling the country with her mother for competitions. These experiences not only shaped her comfort on the sidelines but also deepened her appreciation for how sports bring people together.

When she’s not on the beat, Taylor enjoys Pilates, reading, cooking, her skincare routine, and—of course—cheering on her beloved Sun Devils. Forks Up! Above all, Taylor values connection and strives to bring warmth and authenticity to her sports coverage. Through her work, she hopes to inspire others to be fearless, try new things, and have fun along the way!