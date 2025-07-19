HENDERSON (KTNV) — A crossfit room converted into a space full of football drills, high-fives and touchdown dances helped kick off an inclusive weekend in Henderson, where young athletes with special needs took part in a first-of-its-kind football camp hosted by The Ability Center.

WATCH | Inside Ability Center's football camp

Raiders and LVAC partner with local nonprofit for inclusive football camp in Henderson

The two-day adaptive camp was held at LVAC Henderson and powered by partnerships with the Las Vegas Raiders, Faith Lutheran football and UNLV alumni. Athletes participated in team activities while wearing official Raiders jerseys and using equipment donated by the team.

“We’re just having a great time watching natural ability shine here,” said Chris Salas, founder of The Ability Center. “Giving them the access to what everyone else has, has done so much for their confidence.”

KTNV

The Ability Center, a nonprofit adaptive gym, provides sensory-friendly fitness and mentorship opportunities for individuals with special needs. According to Salas, it is the only gym of its kind in Nevada.

“We all know a lot of things are just not designed for people with special needs,” Salas said. “We’re super proud to be the only gym in the state to provide fitness and sports opportunities for these young men and women in town.”

KTNV

Jason, The fitness director at The Ability Center, said the camp was a way to give these athletes the same experiences their peers often take for granted.

“Thinking about the football season starting… I know they see the camps on TV,” he said. “They can say to their friends, ‘Hey, I did a football camp. I did a Raider football camp.’”

For many participants, the opportunity built more than just skills.

KTNV

“They did all the drills that the other athletes do,” Jason added. “And that’s my measuring stick. I watched their confidence just go through the roof.”

One athlete, Joseph, summed it up with a smile: “I feel super confident. I wanna be like my brother. Football is my favorite type of sport… I got my favorite people on my team.”

KTNV

The event ended with music, dancing and what organizers called the most meaningful victory — athletes feeling seen, celebrated and supported.

“Sometimes I don’t know if they get more from me or I get more from them,” Jason said. “But it makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m helping someone.”