Are the Raiders are Super Bowl-bound? Fans at training camp say 'absolutely'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders fans showed up to training camp in full force for the team's first open practice, and if you ask them, Las Vegas is headed straight to the Super Bowl.

From chants echoing through the crowd to bold predictions of undefeated seasons, the energy around Intermountain Health Performance Center was anything but cautious.

“I just broke my leg yesterday — my foot,” season ticket holder Robin Lynn Murphy said. “That ain’t gonna stop me from coming to the Raiders. Of course not. We love you guys.”

That diehard spirit was the norm among fans who braved the heat to watch the Silver and Black get to work. “I'm a die-hard fan,” Murphy said. “We moved here from Seattle. Pete Carroll followed us here, and we know that he took us through Super Bowls for Seattle… he’s gonna do it for the Raiders this time."

The optimism extended far beyond just showing up. When asked if this was a Super Bowl season, Murphy didn’t hesitate: “Absolutely. Super Bowl magic, yes. Super Bowl mojo. We’re gonna win it. We’re gonna win.”

Some kept their predictions grounded — at least slightly. “I say we go 9-6. I'm optimistic that they're going to be in the playoffs,” said Rick Baleovinos from Los Angeles. Another fan simply offered: “They're going to barely get in, but it's a playoff season."

Then there were the more enthusiastic estimates. “We're going 17-0. Super Bowl champs — easily. Super Bowl MVP: Ashton Jeanty, for sure.”

Many fans were also excited about the team’s new leadership — and not just under center. Pete Carroll, who’s bringing his high-energy style from USC and the Seahawks, was a point of focus for longtime supporters. “The way I see him now is the way he was at SC,” said one fan who says he's a diehard Raiders and USC fan. “He’s just full of energy… hopefully it carries on to this team.”

And while some fans kept things light — “We never lose, we just don’t win sometimes. That’s it." — most echoed a belief that’s become tradition among Raider Nation:

No matter the record, this could be the year.

“Because they're my favorite team,” one young fan said. “And we’ve got better players than last year.”

As for their outlook heading into Week 1? Simple.

“Super Bowl. Of course.”