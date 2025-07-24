Want to watch the Las Vegas Raiders practice ahead of the 2025-2026 season? Here's how you can.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — For football fans, it can feel like an eternity since we last saw some action on the gridiron. For those who can't wait for the preseason to catch the Las Vegas Raiders on the field, you're in luck.

The Raiders are holding open practices so locals can get the chance to watch them play, all for free.

WATCH | We were there for the first day of training camp in Henderson, the first under new head coach Pete Carroll.

2025 Raiders training camp kicks off

Here are the details: