Want to watch the Las Vegas Raiders practice ahead of the 2025-2026 season? Here's how you can.

HENDERSON (KTNV) — For football fans, it can feel like an eternity since we last saw some action on the gridiron. For those who can't wait for the preseason to catch the Las Vegas Raiders on the field, you're in luck.
The Raiders are holding open practices so locals can get the chance to watch them play, all for free.
WATCH | We were there for the first day of training camp in Henderson, the first under new head coach Pete Carroll.
2025 Raiders training camp kicks off
Here are the details:
- 🗓️ Dates
- July 27
- July 29
- July 31
- Aug. 1
- Aug. 5
- Aug. 10
- Aug. 13
- 🕣 Times
- Starts at 8:30 a.m.
- Fans can park at the "Amigo" entrance at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
- It's first-come, first-served, and capacity is up to 3,500 people to attend.
