Las Vegas Raiders ready for training camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — “My expectation are about as high as they can get."
That was a statement repeated multiple times by Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll to the media in Tuesday's press conference ahead of training camp.
VIDEO: Alex Eschelman reports the latest on the Raiders
That expectation is already being met as the veterans reported to Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Tuesday.
“We just finished their conditioning test and they look great," Carroll said. "That’s the first indication that you get that everybody’s mindful and they’re aware of what’s coming.”
Day one of training camp starts on Wednesday morning with fans able to attend.
“We’re going to make camp as accessible as we can to our people who want to come see us," Carroll said. "I just think it’s important for us to be connected as much as possible to our fans who live here.”
