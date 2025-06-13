HENDERSON (KTNV) — The conclusion of the Raiders’ three-day minicamp was less a finale than a statement: Pete Carroll’s energy-infused culture is taking root in Las Vegas.

Nick Walters and Taylor Rocha break down the energy that is shaping up in the Raiders under this new leadership.

Pete Carroll’s Raiders showcase energy and unity in three-day minicamp finale

From start to finish in Henderson, Carroll and his staff emphasized intensity, accountability and connection. The team simulated game scenarios—including a full overtime period during final practice—and Carroll kept the momentum alive.

“This is like the last day of school,” he said, “but the love and energy today show how much they respect the opportunity.”

Carroll’s hands-on style—pinning players in mock matches, joining circle drills and preaching “it’s all about the ball”—set a tone that has players rising to the occasion.

“We expect them to be on every time, every day,” Carroll said. “And the coaches have to match that energy.”

Defensive Highlights & Leadership

On Day Two, veteran Maxx Crosby delivered a pick-six that energized teammates and signaled a defense founded on playmaking.

“He’s doing our job for us,” said safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who has emerged as a vocal voice in the secondary. “But that’s the standard.”

Newcomer Devin White, fresh off recovering from foot rehab, also anchored the defensive resurgence.

“I’m able to just be myself and have fun,” White said.

He cited his bond with GM John Spytek and DC Patrick Graham as driving forces behind his move to Vegas—and praised the fresh communication that’s defined team interactions.

“It’s about communication,” White said. “If you’re not making plays, you’re not helping the team.”

White and fellow veterans Elandon Roberts and Germaine Pratt are helping shepherd rookies and younger players through drills.

“He knows a lot of ball,” said defensive end Tyree Wilson, describing White’s on-field instruction.

Wilson himself showed noticeable improvement in footwork and leverage throughout the three days.

“Iron sharpens iron,” he said about his dynamic with Crosby during outings.

Offensive Consistency & Roster Depth

Quarterback Geno Smith, familiar with Carroll from his Seattle days, commanded the offense with poise and clarity. Carroll described him as “a natural leader who knows when to say the right thing.”

Key rookie contributors such as Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. also earned praise for working within the offense and showing early polish.

At running back, veterans like Raheem Mostert, rookie Zamir White and Sincere McCormick competed in drills that Carroll said would inform camp rotation.

“We’re going to let the guys play for their play time,” Carroll stated.

Looking Ahead

Minicamp wrapped up with a clear message: the offseason is just the beginning. Carroll urged players to return from the next six weeks in peak condition. “If they want to make the most of this opportunity,” Carroll said, “they need to go about it with that thought.”

For a team still forging its identity, the energy, competitive edge and emerging leadership on display in this three-day period signal that Las Vegas might just be on the verge of something more — if they maintain the momentum into training camp, starting July 17.