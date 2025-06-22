NORTH LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu returned to his roots Saturday, helping the City of North Las Vegas promote summer reading through a family-friendly event at Aliante Library.

When Laulu learned the Raiders were hosting a reading celebration with the city, he didn’t hesitate. “I thought it was really cool,” Laulu said. “When I was a kid, there wasn’t that many people from Vegas in the NFL, and there wasn’t really anyone coming back.”

VIDEO: Taylor Rocha talks to Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu about being an avid reader

Raiders’ Jonah Laulu promotes summer reading at North Las Vegas Library event

The event included games, giveaways and an opportunity for families to sign up for a Raiders-themed library card—a limited-edition offering through the North Las Vegas Library District.

Laulu, who attended middle school in the area, remembers how meaningful it was to meet a professional athlete as a student. “We had one come to my middle school—DJ Campbell—and I thought it was the coolest thing,” he said.

Now, he’s embracing the chance to do the same. “As a Vegas native, I get to go out and do that for other kids,” Laulu said. “All the events with the community—I always make sure to go do it, just because it’s important. Kids are the future.”

An avid reader himself, Laulu said his current pick is Oathbringer by Brandon Sanderson. “I let my imagination run wild,” he said. “I read a lot of fantasy this year.”

Laulu says it’s important for fans—especially kids—to see the human side of the players. “At the end of the day, we’re still regular people. We’re not just some meatheads,” he said. “I read books. And a lot of people on my team do, too.”

With Raiders training camp just weeks away, Laulu says he’s focused on staying grounded—and giving back when he can. “It’s really a blessing,” he said. “That’s why I make sure to go do all of these things.”

