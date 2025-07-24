Pete Carroll's energy remains contagious as Raiders kick off training camp in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders' first training camp under new head coach Pete Carroll is now underway.

Before "the autumn wind" arrives when the season kicks off September, the Silver and Black took the summer wind when kicking off training camp Wednesday morning.

WATCH | The 2025 Raiders training camp kicks off

After holding training camp in Costa Mesa, California last summer, the Raiders returned to holding camp at the team's training facility in Henderson.

Players' family members and season ticket holders watched from the sidelines to get a glimpse of the new-look Raiders. That included kids.

"The more fans you get like these kids here, future Raiders fans, Raiders fans for the rest of their lives, that's what we're here for," one fan told Channel 13's Nick Walters.

"Being at headquarters here, you got Mark (Davis), you got Sandra (Douglas-Morgan), the president, everyone's here, it's fantastic," another fan said.

Practice is open to the public on the following dates: July 24, 27, 28, and 31, and August 1, 5, 10, and 13. The event's capacity maxes at 3,500.

"I just think it's important to keep doing things in the community," Vegas Raider Dad founder Josh Caminite said. "Develop this fanbase more and more. Once we bring that Raiders tradition of winning, hopefully get back to the Super Bowl one day."

Optimism is running high around Raiders headquarters despite the team going 4-13 last season, Antonio Pierce's run as head coach lasting just one season. Carroll is now Las Vegas' third head coach in three seasons.

After practice which lasted about 1 hour and 15 minutes, players including quarterback Geno Smith and star defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media.

"As a great man once said 'Just win baby,' so that's what we're here to do," Smith said. "Create a winning mentality, that's something we're doing already."

"If you don't believe, then you're wasting your time," Crosby said about the team's optimism despite struggling in recent seasons. "We haven't won much since I've been here. I've been to the playoffs one time... but I fully expect to win. There's no doubt about that."

Despite being the NFL's oldest current head coach at 73, Pete Carroll has been energetic through the off-season program. That stayed the same at the start of training camp.

"I'm much younger than him and I wish I had his energy," a fan said. "He's running all over the field right now, he's going crazy."

"I don't know how he does it," wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. "I don't know how he finds that energy, where it's coming from, just that little burst that he has pushes us all. You can't come in here and have less energy than him, it just don't make sense."

The Raiders will hold the second of twelve total training camp practices on Thursday. Open practice at Allegiant Stadium is on August 2 and the team's first preseason game is at the Seattle Seahawks on August 7.