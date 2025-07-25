Las Vegas Aces fall to the Minnesota Lynx during second back-to-back of the season

AFTER THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces fall to the Minnesota Lynx 109-78 during the second back-to-back of the season.

BEFORE THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces continue their four-game road trip and finish out their second back-to-back with a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

The Aces are coming off of an end to the team's three-game win streak after falling to the Indiana Fever Thursday night.

A’ja Wilson, who averaged 31.7 points in the Aces’ three-game winning streak, led Las Vegas (12-12) with 20 points. Jackie Young scored 19 and NaLyssa Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lynx, who opened the year 9-0 and are 7-3 over their past 10 games, continue to be led by 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier, who, behind Wilson, has recorded the second-most 30+ point games this season.

The Lynx rank among the top three in the league in several statistical categories, including No. 1 for field goal percentage, assists and blocked shots, No. 2 for scoring, and No. 3 for 3-point percentage and free throw percentage.

In the last game between the two teams on June 17, the Aces were without Wilson and Megan Gustafson.

Loyd led the team with 12 points, while Young and Gray both recorded six assists in the loss. The two teams will meet twice more this season, both in Las Vegas.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m., and you can catch all the action on The Spot Vegas 34.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

Las Vegas Aces LIST: 33 Las Vegas Aces games will air on Vegas 34, KTNV this season

The Associated Press contributed to this report.