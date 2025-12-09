Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson named TIME's Athlete of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A'ja Wilson is adding a new award to her resume after another historic season with the Las Vegas Aces.

On Tuesday, TIME named her its 2025 Athlete of the Year.

Just like Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet that she wore during the championship celebrations at Toshiba Plaza, Wilson has collected just about every award you could win in a season.

That includes her second scoring title, becoming the fastest WNBA player to reach 5,000 total points, defensive player of the year, MVP, Finals MVP, and WNBA champion.

She is also just four of four players in either the WNBA or NBA to reach four MVP awards before turning 30. She is in good company with Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Lebron James.

This is also the second time that TIME has honored Wilson this year.

In February, TIME named her one of its Women of the Year, alongside other honorees like Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and actress Nicole Kidman.