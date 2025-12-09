Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLas Vegas Aces

Actions

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson named TIME's Athlete of the Year

Posted
and last updated
A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces
Candice Ward/AP
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson celebrates during a rally to celebrate the team's WNBA championship Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Candice Ward)
A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A'ja Wilson is adding a new award to her resume after another historic season with the Las Vegas Aces.

On Tuesday, TIME named her its 2025 Athlete of the Year.

Just like Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet that she wore during the championship celebrations at Toshiba Plaza, Wilson has collected just about every award you could win in a season.

That includes her second scoring title, becoming the fastest WNBA player to reach 5,000 total points, defensive player of the year, MVP, Finals MVP, and WNBA champion.

She is also just four of four players in either the WNBA or NBA to reach four MVP awards before turning 30. She is in good company with Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Lebron James.

WATCH: Aces celebrate third title in four years

[FULL COVERAGE] Las Vegas Aces 2025 WNBA Championship Parade & Celebration

This is also the second time that TIME has honored Wilson this year.

In February, TIME named her one of its Women of the Year, alongside other honorees like Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and actress Nicole Kidman.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo