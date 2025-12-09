Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson named TIME's Athlete of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A'ja Wilson is adding a new award to her resume after another historic season with the Las Vegas Aces.
On Tuesday, TIME named her its 2025 Athlete of the Year.
Just like Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet that she wore during the championship celebrations at Toshiba Plaza, Wilson has collected just about every award you could win in a season.
That includes her second scoring title, becoming the fastest WNBA player to reach 5,000 total points, defensive player of the year, MVP, Finals MVP, and WNBA champion.
She is also just four of four players in either the WNBA or NBA to reach four MVP awards before turning 30. She is in good company with Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Lebron James.
WATCH: Aces celebrate third title in four years
This is also the second time that TIME has honored Wilson this year.
In February, TIME named her one of its Women of the Year, alongside other honorees like Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and actress Nicole Kidman.
-
WATCH: Las Vegas Aces championship parade and celebrationsSee all our live coverage from this afternoon and evening on Channel 13 and The Spot Vegas 34 with special guests Anne O'Neil and Gianna Hearn!
Here's where you can celebrate the Las Vegas Aces after 3rd title winAfter securing their third WNBA championship title in four years, the Aces will be celebrating their exciting win during the Las Vegas Aces 2025 Championship Celebration on Friday, Oct. 17.
Get parade-ready: Las Vegas Aces' store holds WNBA Championship merch pop-upA historic third Championship win for the Las Vegas Aces brings them home to a parade slated for October 17 — and they want to make sure you're decked out for it.
Parade plans in the works: Las Vegas celebrates Aces' third championship trophyAs of Friday night, we're awaiting additional details on when you can expect the Aces victory parade to take over the Las Vegas Strip.