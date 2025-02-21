Watch Now
Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson named Time's Woman of the Year

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) looks on against the Seattle Storm during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson was named one of Time's Women of the Year, alongside other honorees like Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and actress Nicole Kidman, among others.

A'ja Wilson is a power forward for the Las Vegas Aces and the current WNBA MVP. She is also a New York Times Best Seller for her book, "Dear Black Girls."

In her interview with Chiles, Wilson talks about the challenges of being a black woman in the WNBA.

"As a Black woman in the WNBA, we have our struggles in showcasing who we really are... You work so hard, but you still have to work 10 times harder just to be seen," she said.

Wilson also talked about equity between the WNBA and the NBA.

"We can't worry about constantly having to work to be equal. We're gonna do it with what we have now and showcase why we are the greatest. Yeah, I would love for my bank account to look like an NBA player's, but realistically, will it ever get there? I don't know." Wilson said.

