Stephanie Aceves is a digital content producer at Channel 13.

Stephanie Aceves is originally from Southern California. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California where she received her B.A. in Communication. Before joining KTNV, she served as an associate social media producer for LA’s #1 NPR-affiliate station and as engagement lead and curatorial assistant for her local contemporary art museum.

Previously, she worked as a multimedia journalist in Salinas, CA, covering the aftermath of the CZU fires in the Santa Cruz mountains, the California Recall election, the effect of COVID-19 on the Central Coast, and the local community.

In her spare time, Stephanie loves to visit museums, gardens, and coffee shops. She is also a massive fan of everything cute, including Hello Kitty and pugs. Stephanie is excited to call Las Vegas her new home.