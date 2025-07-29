Homicide investigation underway after man died near North Las Vegas park

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found unresponsive and later died in North Las Vegas near Sierra Ranch Community Park on Tropical Parkway and Goldfield Street early Tuesday morning.

North Las Vegas police responded to reports of an unresponsive man near Sierra Ranch Community Park at around 2:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man and called medical personnel. Despite all attempts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The suspect involved in the homicide fled the scene before officers arrived.

The North Las Vegas Police Department are investigating the homicide.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

