New Walmart Supercenter coming to North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walmart will be opening a Walmart Supercenter in the Revere area in North Las Vegas.

Development for the Supercenter will be located at Revere Street and West Dorrell Lane.

The new Walmart Supercenter will have:



National and private brands, as well as fresh produce.

A pharmacy with a new health services room for immunizations and clinical services.

A vision center with family tables and full-length mirrors.

A mother's room and an auto care center.

Full-service full station with a convenience store.

Pickup and delivery options for groceries, prescriptions and general merchandise.

“Walmart is excited to be a part of the future of North Las Vegas,” said Jay Cordray, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Operations, West Business Unit. “We are committed to serving this growing community with a shopping experience that is both innovative and convenient.”

The retail giant is expected to create about 300 new jobs.

Construction is expected to start in Fall 2026, and the anticipated grand opening is expected in the fall of 2027.

