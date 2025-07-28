Dislodged asphalt critically injures 6-year-old on Durango Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 6-year-old is critically injured after a piece of asphalt became dislodged and struck the child while in the rear seat of a car on Monday morning.

According to Metro Police, a car was traveling northbound on Durango Drive, south of Peace Way, at around 7:43 a.m., when a "large portion of asphalt" became "dislodged" from a car going southbound.

The asphalt struck the car's windshield and hit the 6-year-old while sitting in the car.

The 6-year-old was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries and remains in critical condition.

The driver was not impaired, and the collision remains under investigation.

