Heads up! Nightly closures on Tropicana Avenue are scheduled for July 23 and 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nightly closures on Tropicana Avenue are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday night starting tonight.

The closures begin at 9 p.m. and last until 5 a.m.

Here are the ramps that you should look out for: