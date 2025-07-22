No, Seven Magic Mountains will not be leaving Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The nearly 10-year-old art installation, located on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas, will remain in its current location.

The artist behind the beloved rock sculptures, Ugo Rondinone, decided not to relocate the art installation from Las Vegas to Washoe County once the lease was set to expire in 2026.

The art installation appeared to be in a state of limbo when we initially reported on its potential move to Washoe County in August 2024.

Commissioners approved a $500,000 grant for the proposed relocation of the sculpture to Northern Nevada, but no County funds have been committed or expended as of now.

“We knew from the inception of Seven Magic Mountains that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land it is on would not always be available, and it was a site-specific public art installation,” said Nevada Museum of Art CEO David B. Walker. “As producers of Seven Magic Mountains, our role is to be stewards of the artwork. As we prepare for the lease with the BLM to expire in December 2026, we will continue to be in communication with the artist on the next iteration of the piece and its location.”

Seven Magic Mountains first opened to the public in May 2016.