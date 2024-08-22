Leaving Las Vegas? Popular Seven Magic Mountains sculptures will have to move. But where?

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — You've probably seen and taken pictures of Seven Magic Mountains, the popular stacked sculptures that lie a short distance off Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas.

While the attraction currently draws more than 1,000 visitors a day, these colorful boulders will be rolling away to a new home soon.

The sculptures have been open to the public (on Bureau of Land Management land just off the Sloan exit of I-15) since May 11, 2016.

The land is being used through a lease with the BLM, but Nevada Museum of Art CEO David B. Walker tells Channel 13 that lease can't be renewed past the end of 2026.

Trying to figure out why the lease can't be renewed is where things got a little bit confusing, though.

"We were told at the time that that's the furthest out that they were able to extend the lease for Seven Magic Mountains due to plans for the Harry Reid International Airport expansion southward," Walker said.

Documents we reviewed from a recent Washoe County Commission meeting also state the land is slated for eventual airport use.

KTNV Documents from a recent Washoe County Commission meeting state the land where the Seven Magic Mountains art installation currently sits is slated for eventual airport use.

But a spokesperson for Harry Reid International says that is not true. She told Channel 13 there are no plans to use that land for an airport expansion.

While it appears there's some confusion over what the land will actually be used for — you're probably still wondering where the sculptures will go. Walker tells us there are three options.

At least one of the options would keep the sculptures in Clark County. Another option would see them move about seven hours away to Washoe County.

That brings us back to those Washoe County Commission documents we referenced earlier. During the commission's meeting on Tuesday, commissioners approved a $500,000 grant to the Nevada Museum of Art to help cover the cost of moving the sculptures.

Walker says the $500,000 grant would cover less than half the cost to move the sculptures to Washoe County.

He says that is only an option though, and they are still considering all three.

Walker tells me the final decision is in the hands of the Seven Magic Mountains artist, Ugo Rondinone.

No matter where he chooses, the sculpture will be on the move by the end of 2026.