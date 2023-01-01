Ryan Ketcham joined the KTNV Channel 13 News team in September 2023 as a multimedia journalist. Prior to joining KTNV, Ketcham worked in Chico as a multimedia journalist, anchor and producer.

He has experience covering news and sports. Ketcham has covered mass shootings, homeless camp clearouts, high school through professional sports and everything in between. Before his time in Chico, Ketcham was a play-by-play commentator for high school and college sports in Southern California for several years.

Ketcham is originally from Ventura County, California. He graduated from Moorpark College and California State University, Northridge in broadcast journalism.

This So-Cal native is excited to call Las Vegas home and is looking forward to sharing impactful stories with you.

Feel free to contact Ryan at ryan.ketcham@ktnv.com and through social media @ketchamtv.