Pinches Tacos forced to close its location in Container Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As economic uncertainty continues to take over the nation, one local business we introduced you to Saturday, Pinches Tacos, says that's one of many reasons they had to close their doors to one of their valley locations over the weekend.

An owner of this Las Vegas staple tells me it was one of the hardest decisions they had to make.

VIDEO: Ryan Ketcham talks to the owner of Pinches Tacos on why they decided to close their Container Park location

“All of our restaurants being family owned, they’re like babies to us, so when we have to make a decision like that, trust me, we have tried everything to keep it open, said Pinches Tacos Partner Javier Anaya. It feels like you’re losing a child."

Anaya owns Pinches Tacos with his family.

“We’ve been in business as a family for 17 years," said Anaya.

They have four locations in Los Angeles and now just one here in the valley.

“Yeah we’ve been here for 12 years," said Anaya.

The family shut the door for the last time on their Container Park location on Saturday, in Downtown Las Vegas.

“It's first restaurant here in Vegas," said Anaya. "We didn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel."

The other valley location is still open in the Southwest at the Gramercy near Russell and Fort Apache Road.

The biggest issues he says they faced were economic uncertainty, tariffs, immigration concerns and a decline in tourism.

“In the 17 years that we’ve been in business, this is the most difficult part," said Anaya.

Anaya says they've already had to bump prices up 3% across the board, but they're seeing a drop in business. He tells me the drop in tourism and immigration concerns within the Hispanic community has hurt them the most.

“I want to go back to that 30% of our clientele being Latino, and now they don’t come anymore," said Anaya. "It’s like either one punch, and one punch, then you’re looking this way and here comes another one."

I reached out to several organizations, including the Vegas Chamber, LVCVA, the Nevada Small Business Development Center and the U.S. Small Business Administration, to see if other local businesses are facing similar issues and if this is a trend they are seeing.

LVCVA and the Nevada Small Business Development Center (Nevada SBDC) both got back to me.

While neither could provide an interview Monday, the Nevada SBDC sent me this message, reading in part.

"It is always true that restaurants and small businesses are challenged by a number of factors, and this economy is particularly challenging."

Several of Anaya's customers tell me they hope Anaya and the other owners can stay strong during this time.

“Honestly, it’s heartbreaking to be honest, and a lot of these small businesses put their hearts and souls in these establishments," said longtime Pinches Tacos customer Drew Herrera.

Herrera has been going to Pinches Tacos for the past six to seven years. I caught up with him and his family Monday. He says they're feeling the pain too.

“It feels like the landscape of our economy is changing every day. So we’ve definitely had to sit back and think about, you know, how we’re going to spend our money," said Herrera.

Anaya tells me he still has hope and chooses to focus on the positive side.

“Sometimes the hardest things are the best things moving forward," said Anaya.

Anaya says he's nervous the downward trend will continue, but he's hoping his business and other small businesses are able to outlast and thrive.