LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students all across the Clark County School District will return to campus in just 3 weeks. Before then, CCSD officials are updating families on where everything stands before the new school year.

That includes CCSD Police. Representatives tell me students and parents can expect to see even more officers on campuses across the district this year, compared to past years.

VIDEO: Ryan Ketcham talks to CCSD Police Sergeant Bernardo Abarca about safety at schools

CCSD Police fully staffed ahead of new school year

Parents tell me they're glad to see higher staffing and more officers to protect their kids.

“I definitely think that having police officers staffed around the schools is definitely a way to bring more safety for the children," said Mother of three Paige Shaw.

That includes her own children.

“I have a 10-year-old, an almost 5-year-old, and 1 1-year-old," said Shaw.

Two of her kids are in elementary school. She tells me her children's safety is always on her mind.

“Safety is definitely a priority," said Shaw. "You want to make sure that when you do send your kid to school that they are going to be safe and that you don’t get that call that something crazy and tragic has happened."

Safety is something CCSD Police Sergeant Bernardo Abarca says his department is focused on.

“Fortunately, we have reached capacity," said Sgt. Abarca. “This year, we’re allocating 2 officers per every high school, also enhancing patrols in and around the campuses together with our law enforcement partners.”

Abarca tells me they're at full capacity now with 190-200 officers for this school year. However, last year, the 2024-2025 school year, Abarca tells me they had between 170-180 officers, which didn't allow them to staff two officers at each high school.

“Quicker response times now that we have the staffing," said Abarca.

Police aren't just focused on safety on campus, but off campus too.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve employed a couple more traffic officers to the unit that’s assisted with having more officers more places," said CCSD Police Traffic Bureau Lieutenant Michael Campbell.

During the 2023-2024 school year, Lt. Campbell says 139 students were hit by cars in school zones.

In the 2024-2025 school year, Lt. Campbell says 123 students were hit by cars in school zones. That's a 16% decrease from the previous year.

While Lt. Campbell, who is a father himself, says this is a good sign and they're moving in the right direction, he says he wants to see that number of students hit go to 0.

“When it happens to a kid, it hurts," said Lt. Campbell “When you have a kid yourself, you put them in that position and you try to get the perspective of what that parent is going through. Whether the kid is at fault or not, it’s your child, it’s everything, it’s your whole world. Yeah, we take it personal.”

For parents like Paige Shaw, she's glad to see that safety is a priority for school police.

“Yeah, definitely, I think we’ve had way too many tragic events happening," said Shaw.

Other improvements this year include an instant alert system, random weapon screenings, enhanced metal detectors at some schools and sporting events, plus staff and student identification systems. Shaw hopes these help keep her kids safe this year.