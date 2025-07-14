What Las Vegas locals need to know ahead of the first day of the 2025-2026 school year

KTNV — It's that time of the year again! Back-to-school season is here. We are less than a month away from the first day of classes for the Clark County School District.

The 2025-2026 school year begins Monday, Aug. 11.

From free school supplies to free dental care, we want to help you get ahead of the upcoming semester with these events and tips.

Families plan to spend less this back-to-school season—here’s how to save the most

With the new school year quickly approaching, many families are feeling the pressure to get their shopping done without breaking the bank.

A new national survey shows that parents are planning to cut back significantly on back-to-school spending this year — and are turning to early deals, major sales events, and strategic savings tips to help stay within tighter household budgets.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to a retail expert for some tips on how to snag savings this back-to-school season.

Smarts and Smiles Back to School Dental Care Fair

Teeth cleaning for the kids might also be on your back-to-school to-do list.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is back.

This week , it will be at the Ronald McDonald House near Sahara and Decatur.

Regardless of your child’s insurance status, you can take them to the dental care fair this week.

Appointments are required, though. You can make one by calling 1-800-787-2568.

Children who receive exams will also go home with a backpack filled with school supplies.

Dates, Time, & Locations



July 14-18 | 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | 2323 Potosi Street, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Back-to-school shopping strains budgets, but thrift stores offer relief

Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and for many families, every dollar counts, especially when buying supplies and clothes for more than one child.

A new NerdWallet survey reveals that parents are expected to spend an average of $741 on back-to-school essentials this year. That’s $200 more than last year, with prices for clothing, electronics, and basic supplies continuing to rise.

According to the survey, 56% of parents say they’re feeling financial stress this season, prompting many to set strict budgets or turn to more affordable options like thrift shopping.

Shakeria Hawkins went to a local Goodwill store to learn about the savings parents can find.

Cox Back-To-School Fairs

The Clark County School District is partnering with Cox Communications to hold Back-to-School Fairs. Students and families are invited to prepare for the 2025-2026 school year.

The fairs will be held over four weekends beginning July 19, 2025.

Each Back To School Fair includes representatives from the Clark County School District, local nonprofits and community agencies providing free, one-stop resources for local families to prepare for the upcoming school year. Cox will provide a limited number of free backpacks at each event.

Dates, Time, & Locations

Saturday, July 19 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. | The Boulevard, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169



Saturday, July 26 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., | Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, NV 89014



Saturday, August 2 | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Downtown Summerlin, 2025 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135



Saturday, August 9 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Nevada Treasury Back-To-School Fair

The Nevada Treasury and their partners are hosting a back-to-school fair at Rancho High School on Aug. 1. The event is free and provides students with supplies and resources for the upcoming school year.

“Our mission is to empower Nevada families by nurturing strong educational foundations—from the first day of school, through college, and beyond,” said Dr. Tya Mathis-Coleman, Deputy Treasurer, College Savings, Nevada Treasury. “This event is about bringing the community together to ensure every student starts the school year prepared and inspired. Families will have access to essential resources and information on how to start saving for college now, because we believe every child deserves the opportunity to dream big and plan for their future.”

Students will be able to receive a free backpack and lunchbox while supplies last.

A raffle with more than $1,000 worth of prizes will also take place, and the agency said information on around 529 college savings accounts will be available for parents wanting to know more on how to save for their child's future education.

For more information, visit the Nevada Treasury's website by clicking the link here .

Dates, Time, & Locations

Friday, Aug. 1 | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Rancho High School, 1900 Searles Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Did we miss something?