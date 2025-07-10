LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the new school year quickly approaching, many families are feeling the pressure to get their shopping done without breaking the bank.

A new national survey shows that parents are planning to cut back significantly on back-to-school spending this year — and are turning to early deals, major sales events, and strategic savings tips to help stay within tighter household budgets.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to a retail expert for some tips on how to snag savings this back-to-school season.

Families plan to spend less this back-to-school season—here’s how to save the most

According to a recent survey from RetailMeNot, 63% of U.S. shoppers plan to participate in back-to-school shopping this year. But with inflation and higher living expenses still weighing heavily on many households, parents are being more cost-conscious.

Parents of grade school and high school students expect to spend around $389 this season — that’s down more than $100 from last year’s average of $506. The most popular items on shopping lists include school supplies, clothing, backpacks, lunch gear, and hygiene products.

Stephanie Carls, a Retail Insights Expert with RetailMeNot, says the key to saving the most is comparison shopping across retailers.

“Even using Prime Day as an example—some of the best deals aren’t always at just one retailer,” Carls said. “This year, a lot of stores were actually beating Amazon in certain categories. So, it’s important to always compare prices to make sure you’re getting the best value.”

Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop Now

Many families are already taking advantage of early savings opportunities, including Amazon’s Prime Day event, which wraps up Friday, July 11. Other major retailers, like Walmart and Target, are also offering big discounts on school supplies both in-store and online.

Walmart’s “Walmart Deals” event — which includes back-to-school offers — runs through Sunday, July 13.

Tips to Save Even More

Experts also recommend stacking savings whenever possible. That means combining promo codes, using cash-back sites, and enrolling in retailer rewards programs to maximize discounts.

Whether you’re shopping online or in-store, doing a little extra research could make a big difference in how much you spend this back-to-school season.